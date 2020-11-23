Christmas announcement for all children

We would like to pass on a big announcement to everyone. Earlier today our editor, David Gravely, was able to make contact with our friends up north and confirm that despite all of the issues with COVID-19, Santa Claus and all of his elves and reindeer are doing just fine and are looking forward more than ever to making their regular trip to Pulaski County Christmas Eve.

Dave spent some time today talking with Santa about how COVID-19 has affected the North Pole, how Santa will be meeting with all the boys and girls before Christmas Eve, how the Naughty or Nice list is looking this year overall and how Pulaski County boys and girls are looking on that list.

Santa also wanted to remind everyone that he WILL be making a special trip to Pulaski for the annual Pulaski Jaycees Christmas Parade, even though it will be different this year. He’s still looking forward to seeing everyone and being able to wave.

We’ll have the whole story ready for our readers soon. We can also confirm that again this year we will be getting live updates from Santa Christmas Eve as he makes his way to the New River Valley and Pulaski County.

Santa said to remind everyone that as of today we are only 31 days away from Christmas and to keep being good boys and girls!

Written by: Editor on November 23, 2020.

