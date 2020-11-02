Child porn draws 65-year sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Calling her child pornography and sex offense crimes “horrendous,” a Pulaski County judge Wednesday ordered a Dublin woman to serve 15 years of a 65-year prison sentence.

Kimberly Breeden Brugh, 49, faced a sentence of up to 175 years in prison on 13 felonies to which she pleaded guilty in June. During sentencing Wednesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said there’s a reason the potential sentence is so harsh even though Brugh has no criminal history — her actions were “repugnant.”

Griffith said it’s time for the severity of the punishment for child pornography to outweigh whatever monetary, sexual or other gains pornographers receive from their actions.

Brugh admitted to not only downloading child pornography from the Internet, but also using a 4-year-old child to produce her own pictures and videos. The resulting images were distributed online, so there’s no way to ensure they won’t resurface at some point in the victim’s life.

“Those pictures will be on the internet forever, Griffith said.

Brugh’s actions came to light in May 2019 when one of her family members found the images and videos on Brugh’s cell phone and reported them to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The Southwest Times has chosen not to provide details of Brugh’s actions due to the nature of the crimes.

A paraplegic most of her life, Brugh and her mother asked the court for leniency and the ability for Brugh to serve her sentence on house arrest. Both said Brugh’s health is so bad she almost died several times over the past 16 months, while incarcerated at New River Valley Regional Jail.

“I realize the serious medical conditions you have — several serious conditions. I also realize the pain and hardship this has caused your parents and other members of your family,” Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch told Brugh. “None of that changes the horrendous nature of the crimes you committed.”

Brugh’s mother testified Wednesday Brugh was living with her when the pornography was produced and distributed. However, she said she had no knowledge of it until police brought it to her attention. Brugh testified her mother was in the kitchen when the local images and videos were created.

Asked by defense attorney Jimmy Turk what impact the crimes have had on Brugh’s family, her mother said, “It’s been horrible. It’s been like living in a nightmare.” She said she has never had any problems with her daughter in the past.

“I know she’s so sorry she did this; and I’m sorry. I don’t know what happened. This is not Kim,” the defendant’s mother testified through tears. She referred to Brugh’s health as a “medical mess” and noted Brugh’s medical bills exceed $100,000.

“They dropped her Medicaid; but she has Medicare now,” her mother testified. Since Brugh has been incarcerated, she says, she has paid about two thirds of her annual salary to cover Brugh’s needs at the jail.

Besides the problems incarceration places on Brugh’s health, the humiliation of having to be chained to her wheelchair when she’s outside the jail is weighing heavily on Brugh, her mother said.

When she took the stand Wednesday, Brugh explained her actions by saying, “I wasn’t right in my mind.” She said she had been hospitalized so much and was taking so many pain medications, “I lost my mind.”

She says she let a man in West Virginia, who she had known about a year and described as a “smooth talker,” manipulate her into downloading and making child pornography for him. She says she didn’t receive anything in exchange.

Griffith said Brugh downloaded child porn for the man, called “Jim,” more than 100 times. Brugh said she thought she was just forwarding them to Jim, not downloading them onto her phone. She denied ever looking at any of the photos or videos.

“I never want to possess another cell phone and I don’t ever want to see the internet again,” a weeping Brugh told Judge Finch. “I don’t want to die in prison.”

She told the court she isn’t getting proper nutrition or other medical needs in jail.

“Whose fault is that?” Turk asked his client.

“Mine,” Brugh responded. She acknowledged facing two mandatory five-year sentences for two convictions of producing child porn. However, she still asked the judge to authorize house arrest so she can prove she is no longer “that person” and will never commit such acts again.

Turk asked Judge Finch to allow the mandatory sentences to be served concurrently, for a total of five years instead of 10. He called a five-year active sentence “substantial,” and presented the judge with case law he said supports the ability to run mandatory sentences concurrently.

Turk said he couldn’t argue with most of Griffith’s statements concerning his client’s actions. “It’s despicable, repugnant and impossible for me to explain why” Brugh would do what she did to the child “unless she truly has severe mental issues,” he said. “I think that’s what we’ve shown today.”

He asked Judge Finch to consider Brugh’s lack of criminal history and her physical and mental capabilities in formulating a sentence. “This is the first time she’s ever been before the court,” he said — although acknowledging this first time involves “a horrendous set of circumstances.”

Regardless what sentence Brugh receives, Turk speculated she might not live long in prison due to her health. Saying there is more and more talk about rehabilitation, he thinks society would be better served for Brugh to receive a second chance than lock her up.

“I don’t envy you on a case like this; it’s disturbing,” Turk told the judge. “We ask for nothing more than mercy and a chance to show she can live in society.”

Griffith said it wasn’t easy for him to describe the details of what Brugh did to the child. However, in response to concerns about her health, he said, “her health was poor when she committed these acts in 2018. It shouldn’t prevent the court from” imposing a just sentence.

Asked by the judge whether she had anything else to say before sentencing, Brugh said, “If you give me a second chance I promise I won’t let you down.” She said she wants to be able to serve her time at her sister’s house and promised the only time she would leave home was to go to medical appointments.

“I swear to Jesus. I’ve been talking to him and my mother says she’s got her old Kim back,” she said, weeping throughout her statement.

Judge Finch imposed a sentence of five years on each of Brugh’s convictions: one count of first-offense possession of child porn, nine counts of subsequent offense possession of child porn, one count of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of production of child porn.

Of the 65-year total sentence, Brugh must serve 15 years. She will be placed on indefinite supervised probation upon release from prison, must register as a sex offender and is prohibited from having “any contact whatsoever” with anyone under the age of 18 for the remainder of her life.

“No exceptions,” Finch added.

Brugh originally faced 45 charges, but 18 were dismissed in June as part of a bare plea agreement that did not contain a suggested sentence.

State sentencing guidelines recommended Brugh receive 10 years to 17 years, five months, Finch said. Guidelines were developed in an effort to make sentences more uniform across the state. Judges are not obligated to follow the guidelines, but if they sentence outside the guides, they must say why.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2020.

Comments

comments