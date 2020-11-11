CFNRV relocating to corporate center

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

BLACKSBURG — Community Foundation of the New River Valley is relocating from Christiansburg to new offices in Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center in Blacksburg.

To allow staff time to complete the move, foundation offices will be closed the week of Nov. 16.

Staff will be in and out of the office this week and the week of Nov. 23, preparing for the move and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The best way to make contact during these two weeks is to use email, but replies may take longer than usual.

