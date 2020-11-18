Carolyn Sue Sifford

October 25, 1944 – November 13, 2020

Carolyn Sue Sifford, 76, of Parrott, VA passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 13, 2020.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Dana Harter and Kenneth Sifford; grandchildren, Joshua B, Jessi Malpica (Rafael), and Zachary Harter; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Hayden, and Hannah; brothers, Jackson Reed and Julian Reed (Wanda); sisters, R. Audalene Burress, Geneva Reed, Barbara Bane and Pamela Webb (Harmon); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was the daughter of the late Ira Reed Sr and Alsie Reed. She was proceeded in death by her first husband, Clayton Sifford, second husband Robert Sifford; Brother, Ira Reed Jr; sisters, Arlene Reed and Judy McAdams.

Carolyn was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She will always be remembered for her compassion, sweet-nature, and selfless acts of kindness to others.

Due to Covid precautions, a service in Pulaski County will be held at a later date for family and friends. A private family service will be held Sunday, November 22.

The family wishes to thank Bon Secours Hospice and the VCU medical team for their care, compassion, and dedication in her last days.

