Broadband to expand across New River

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County received $391,277 in grant funding Thursday from a Broadband Grant as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funding was made available by the state and is part of a $30 million set aside with the purpose of improving broadband access in underserved localities. These projects must be completed within the federal spending time constraint deadline of Dec. 30, 2020.

“One of the Board of Supervisors top priorities has been to bridge the digital divide that exists in the rural and topographically challenged portions of Pulaski County”, stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “This grant funding will help us deploy much needed broadband services to homes in the Hiwassee and Snowville communities through fixed based wireless infrastructure, as well as enhancing our public safety communication relays. It will also provide hotspot access to the public at both the Hiwassee and Snowville Fire Departments by the end of this year.”

This project is expected to provide broadband deployment and service availability to approximately 900 residential serviceable units (approximately 2,050 individuals). These numbers were calculated from County from GIS data, broadband telecommunications report data and by limiting overlap on providers. The County evaluated the project area by drone video content and boots on the ground visits.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2020.

