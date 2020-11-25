BOS use CARES Act funds to create new department

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors met this week to approve more CARES Act spending and after some lively discussion, created a new county tourism department.

Jesse Woods, the director of the YMCA of Pulaski County, started the meeting by giving a presentation focusing on how providing day care in this era of COVID restriction has become a top priority for her organization. Woods thanked the board for the CARES Act monies allocated by the county for this purpose.

This was followed by the public comment portion of the meeting.

Pastor Gary Hash of the Jubilee Center in Fairlawn, who earlier gave the convocation for the meeting, stated that he would like to see a guardrail placed on Roundhouse Road so that vehicles accidentally driving over the bank would not crash into his church.

Jim Peters, a retiree of the Radford Arsenal, insisted that the view to the new middle school not be obscured from Route 11 for security purposes.

Finally, Park Manager of the New River Trail Sam Sweeney, Park Manager of Claytor Lake State Park Chris Doss, Adam Ferris of Iron Heart Winery and Michael Valach of Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board and Kayak Company came to express their enthusiasm for establishing a county tourism department.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 25, 2020.

Comments

comments