‘Boots to Roots’ seminar set for veterans

“Boots to Roots,” a virtual conference to help military veterans explore farming as a second career, is being held, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., via Zoom.

Hosted by Virginia State University’s (VSU) Small Farm Outreach Program (SFOP) and the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC), the event is open to veterans and current military considering farming after retirement.

Conference participants are informed about resources and grants available to them through Virginia and U.S. Department of Agriculture. They also learn financial planning, how to create effective business plans, as well as how to develop successful farm production practices.

To register, visit http://www.ext.vsu.edu/calendar, and click on the event. After registering, a zoom link will be emailed to participants.

Written by: Editor on November 10, 2020.

Comments

comments