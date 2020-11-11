Bland homicide suspect back in Virginia

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A West Virginia man charged with second-degree murder and felony hit-and-run in connection with human remains found in Bland County last week is back in Virginia.

Gilbert Lee Riggs Jr., 58, was transported to New River Valley Regional Jail Monday after waiving extradition to Virginia in Mercer County Circuit Court. He is being held without bond.

Riggs initially was said to be from Bluefield, W.Va. However, Bland County court records list him as being from Princeton, W.Va. He was arrested without incident Thursday night at his residence, according to Virginia State Police.

Riggs is charged in connection with human remains found at 8:42 a.m. Thursday at the edge of a gravel lot next to a BP station off Interstate 77. Police said the remains appeared to be female, but they declined to say how long the body appeared to have been there.

The offense date currently is listed in court and jail records as Nov. 5 — the day the remains were found and Riggs was arrested. Authorities have not said how they were able to connect Riggs to the death.

Positive identification of the victim is awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Riggs was to appear in Bland County General District Court Tuesday for arrangement of legal representation. His next court date is Dec. 16, but it is unclear whether that is for his preliminary hearing.

