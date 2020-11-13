Barbara Dawn Adams

Barbara Dawn Adams, 75, of Pulaski, VA peacefully passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, VA. She was born June 9, 1945 in Wythe Co., VA and was the daughter of the late John Edgar McRoberts and Lucy Akers McRoberts. She was also preceded in death by her son, Timmy Wayne Jones; sisters, Hazel Fay “Peggy” Porter and Emma Jean Davis; and brothers, Clyde Eugene “John Henry” Davis and Edgar Pope McRoberts.

Surviving are husband Elbert Wayne Adams, Pulaski; son John and Sandy Jones, Pulaski; step-sons Barry and Teresa Edmonds, Carroll Co.; James R. Adams, Pulaski; brother Mickey McRoberts, Pulaski; sisters Jerdy and David Hall, Roanoke; Ann and Tony Long, Pulaski; granddaughter Taylor Jones, Pulaski; step-Grandson Brad Edmonds, Pulaski; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2020.

