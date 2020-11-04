ARC grants aim to strengthen communities

Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is presenting Virginia with nearly $4 million in grants that support programs aimed at strengthening Southwest Virginia communities. Three of the six grant recipients provide services available to Pulaski County.

According to Gov. Ralph Northam, the grants are part of ARC’s POWER (Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative. For the New River Valley, almost $1.6 million of the grant funds will support substance abuse recovery services, leadership development and tourism.

New River/Mount Rogers Workforce Development Area Consortium Board in Radford is receiving $1.49 million for its Pathways to a Strong and Healthy Region project. The project is designed to “create a recovery-ready region” by addressing substance abuse disorder (SUD) as an economic development issue.

The program “will help the region create continuity among support services, sustain long-term recovery for individuals, and scale efforts for greater impact on the individual/family, business/industry, and the region,” states the project description. “Pathways” will serve 350 workers in recovery, 30 workers in the healthcare/human services sector and 150 businesses.

