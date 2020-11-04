APCo ‘Read to Me Day’ goes online

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Every third Thursday in November, Appalachian Power employees visit over 450 elementary schools to read a select book to students and then donate it to the school library.

“Read to Me Day” has been a company tradition since 2001. However, with this year’s COVID-19 pandemic the 20th year is being celebrated online via YouTube. A 20-video playlist is being made available exclusively to each elementary school in APCo’s Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee territory.

“Read to Me Day is a way we can show every school we serve that we value education and support what they do,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president, and one of the company’s volunteer readers.

