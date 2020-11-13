Alma Lee Flanagan Myers

Alma Lee Flanagan Myers, 91of Pulaski ,VA passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020.

Alma was preceded in death by her husband Carl Rudolph Myers.

Surviving are daughter Linda Myers Otey, sons, Larry Wayne Myers, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, Richard Lee Myers, Clifford Carl Myers, daughter-in-law Shannon, Kenneth Allen Myers, daughter-in-law Amy; grandchildren Jennifer, Jason, Kelly, Lindsay, Gayle, Lori, Emily, Grace, Bethany and Bradley and eleven great grandchildren.

Alma was active in her church and community life. Teaching Sunday School, Bible School and being a Den Mother for my brother’s Boy Scout troop in our neighborhood. Her love for her family and her great smile always made everyone feel welcomed and loved. Wherever her family was that’s where she wanted to be.

We were blessed to have or parents as Mom and Dad, and Granny and Granddaddy.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donation be made to:

Max Creek Baptist Church

3000 Old Rt, 100 Road

Draper, VA 24324

A celebration of Alma’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2020.

