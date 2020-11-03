With all 13 precincts now reporting, the numbers for Pulaski County are listed below. These are the unofficial numbers posted by the Virginia Department of Elections.

In the race for President, Donald Trump has 69.87% of the vote. Joe Biden has 28.27%. Jo Jorgensen has 1.58%. There were 49 write-in votes for .28%.

In the race for Senate, Daniel Gade has 65.36%. Mark Warner has 34.55%. There were 14 write-ins for .08%.

Morgan Griffith, who ran unopposed, will earn reelection in the House of Representatives with 94.72% of the votes. There were 769 write-ins for 5.28%.

Justin Griffith has 93.84% of the vote for Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney. There were 858 write-ins for 6.16%. Of those write-ins, 257 were listed in the Central Absentee Precinct, 15 were from Belspring, 35 were from New River, 25 were from West Cloyd, 46 were from Draper, five were from South Pulaski, 115 were from Newbern, 126 were from Dublin, 26 were from Hiwassee, 71 from Snowville, 53 from Massie, 34 from Walker and 50 were from the Robinson District.

Constitutional Amendment #1 has 69.56% approval.

Constitutional Amendment #2 has 90.66% approval.

Again, these are the unofficial numbers as reported by the Virginia Department of Elections. There are still a number of Absentee Ballots that will need to be counted to finalize the numbers for Pulaski County.

Across the Commonwealth and the Nation, the numbers continue to be counted and assessed. Polls in many states will still be open for several hours.