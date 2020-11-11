Agencies helping citizens stop smoking

New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS) and other agencies are joining forces next week to offer a free virtual education series designed to help citizens put down their smoking materials for good.

Offered as a lead-in to American Cancer Society’s Nov. 19 Great American Smokeout, the series of broadcasts get underway Monday and continue through Thursday. The series is being broadcast live at 7 p.m. nightly on the NRVCS Facebook page, nrvcs.org.

Each night’s presentation lasts about 30 minutes and allows time for viewers to ask questions. Questions should be submitted in advance to info@nrvcs.org.

