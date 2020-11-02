Adam Lineberry rides to Redeem Eden

By WILLIAM PAINE

A little more than a week ago, a friend of mine told me about an unusual character who might make for a good story. He told me about a guy who was riding his bicycle for a ridiculously long distance to forward the cause of addiction recovery awareness.

I met Adam Lineberry in his hotel room at the Quality Inn in Dublin, where my friend had paid for him to stay the night. Lineberry is a tall slender fellow who doesn’t have a hair on his head, but more than makes up for it with an impressively long beard.

The 37-year-old native of Mobile, Alabama, had bicycled from Rural Retreat the day before and had plans to continue to Catawba after our interview. Naturally, his bicycle, a Giant brand touring bike, was in the room with Adam. Two unconventional panniers, or luggage carriers, were affixed to each side of the back wheel but they were unlike any I’d ever seen before.

“Those panniers cost $300 to buy at the store,” said Lineberry. “So I just went ahead and made them out of kitty litter buckets. I did have two on the front made of Sun Detergent buckets, but I sent those home when I got to the Appalachians to cull as much weight as I could.”

Lineberry was on the final leg of a very, very long bicycle tour, which began back on June 28 in far northwest Washington State. He had been following the Transamerica Trail, a bicycle route created in 1976, that crosses the country using secondary roads. He was to finish his tour the next week by dipping his tire in the Chesapeake Bay, before returning home to Mobile.

His biking trek took him through Seattle, where he witnessed the CHAZ zone, before following the trail to Oregon, Idaho, Missoula, Montana, and Yellowstone National Park. Then it was on to Wyoming before heading up Colorado’s 11,589-foot elevation Hoosier Pass.

“The one thing I liked better about out West was there was never more than a five and a half to 6% grade, even though the mountains are more massive,” said Lineberry. “I would spend three days going like 140 miles, steady uphill, till you get to the pass and come down for a couple of days. Here in the Appalachians it’s up, down, up down with crazy 10% grades.”

Adam Lineberry wasn’t peddling merely to see the country but to raise awareness for addiction recovery, with the eventual goal of raising enough funds to open his own recovery center. He plans to name it the Redeeming Eden, the Garden Rehab.

Why is this cause so important to him?

“I was shooting cocaine and opiate pills,” said Lineberry, who was attending college with the goal of becoming a chemical engineer. He dropped out of school and stayed with friends.

“I burned all my bridges,” Lineberry recounted. “Everybody was like, ‘You gotta go.’ So I ended up being homeless for about a year in Florida.”

One night in a motel room in Tallahassee, Lineberry decided to end his life by overdosing on cocaine. The cocaine didn’t kill him, but the paranoia almost did.

“I thought the cops were outside,” Lineberry related. “I went and sat on the bed. I had a knife out. If they would have come through the door, I would have plunged that knife into my chest.”

That morning Lineberry decided to seek help and asked if the Mission of Hope Rehabilitation Center had a room. They did, and Lineberry spent the last $47 to his name buying a bus ticket back to Mobile.

A few months later, on Dec. 25, 2007, 24-year-old Adam Lineberry, “Gave my life to Jesus.”

Adam was eventually hired at the rehab center and worked there for several years. He met his wife Christy while working there. She was directing an Easter Drama and needed someone with a long beard to play Jesus. The couple married Oct., 2, 2010.

Eventually a new director was hired, resulting in Adam parting ways with the Mission of Hope. It was then that he began developing the idea of raising money to build his own rehabilitation center. After considering several possibilities for raising funds, he settled on the idea of a bicycle tour. This, despite the fact that Adam hadn’t actually ridden a bicycle for several years.

His wife Christy wasn’t wild about the idea.

“She was like, theoretically God’s going to do this,” Adam remembered. “You can’t spend any of our savings, our 401(k). None of our money goes out to this. SoI went to my pastor and told him I wanted to do it. He says ‘How are you going to do it?’ I said, ‘I don’t know,’ he said, ‘Well that’s a terrible plan!’”

Adam Lineberry did some research and decided to create a YouTube channel documenting his bike trip, while raising funds to support his endeavor. The YouTube channel is called Redeeming Eden and Adam’s trip can be viewed in it’s entirely by simply typing those words on You Tube.

Adam’s first plan involved joining a Christian group called Ends of the Earth Cycling, on a trip from Ft. Meyers, Florida, to Key West. Adam’s church gave him $400 to buy a bicycle and camping equipment for this. In keeping with his low cost approach, Adam planned to bicycle there from Mobile, Alabama.

“Not long after crossing the state line my bicycle flat fell apart in Navarre, Florida,” said Adam. “It fell apart six miles before a bicycle ministry in Destin that gave me this one.”

This was the beginning of a series of events wherein Lineberry found himself facing a seemingly insurmountable hurdle, only to find someone miraculously stepping into his life to pull him out of a jam.

“If there’s such a thing as coincidence, I’m living a constant one,” said Lineberry. “By the time I got to Tampa, they decided to cancel the Key West Bike ride and I was like, ‘Do I turn around and go home or do I keep going?’ Then at a very secular hostel, they hand me a coffee cup that says ‘My God shall supply all your needs according to his own riches and glory’ and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s on!”

Lineberry returned to Mobile to plan his next tour. He started a Go Fund Me Facebook page to raise money for his next trek but only managed to garner $150.

The Friday before Adam planned to depart, his wife insisted he take his three children to a swimming pool before he leave. There, a stranger approached Adam and asked what he did for a living.

“I’m like, ‘I ride my bicycle across the United States and tell people about Jesus.’” Adam replied. “I figured that would just shut him down. He’s like, ‘I work for International Gospel Outreach. We’re a missionary sending agency, we’d love to have you on board!’”

Lineberry’s church bought his train ticket from Mobile to Seattle. The first train tip in Adam’s life lasted 84 hours and 10 minutes.

“I left with $150 in my pocket,” said Adam. “I had spent a lot of that on food on the train and then the Hostel in Seattle was going to be about $40 and I knew I needed ferry tickets. So I was pretty much bankrupt by the time that I got to Seattle. I just had to trust God for His provision.”

Along his way across the country Lineberry has managed to secure enough funds, mostly through personal contact but also through You Tube donations, to keep going … and keep eating but it hasn’t been easy. Halfway through Montana his wife called to tell him that she was praying to God to shut down the funds and stop his ministry. He was down to his last $9 and Christy wanted him to come back home.

“I said Christy that hurts but I get it,” Adam recounted. “I said I’ll pray along with you so that if that is His will, then He will shut it down now.”

As they were talking, a $500 donation came in from someone who subscribed to the Redeeming Eden YouTube channel.

“Her heart got sunk into what I was doing at that point and she has been more supportive that ever before,” said Adam.

Though nothing is set in stone, Adam wants to open his Christ based rehabilitation center somewhere in the mountains of Tennessee or Virginia. The rehabilitation would generally last for 90 days would be free of charge. He envisions a complex where the patients and staff could grow their own food to sell and to feed themselves. He would also like to be able to sell other items made onsite, especially pottery.

For this his first bicycle ministry, Adam has been able to ride across the USA and raise awareness of his mission but he has only raised enough to provide for himself along the way. He’s planning to ride from Maine to Key West on his next trek and he hopes to be able to raise significantly more funds by adding more subscribers to his You Tube channel. The subscription is free but if he gets enough subscribers, he hopes to draw advertising … and of course, donations.

For his final tour, Adam plans to play off the similarities between himself and the movie character Forrest Gump.

“Forrest just decided to start running and I just decided to start biking after 20 years,” said Adam. “I have a long beard. I live in Mobile. I have an exgirlfriend named Jenny, so the similarities to Forrest Gump are really, really wild.”

Lineberry plans to start his last tour in Mobile and the wind his way around the southwest before ending it in Monument Valley, Utah, where Gump ended his marathon run.

“I want to get national recognition,” said Lineberry. “I’m gonna get a film crew. I’m gonna invite people from the YouTube channel over the years.”

Like Gump, at the end of his mega tour Lineberry plans to say, “I’m tired, I think I’m going home, before saying, “Actually, no. What we’ve been pedaling toward together for four years and 48 states is to start a rehab and you can help. Here’s the Go Fund Me …So for the first stage of ministry, as long as I can break even on the bike ride, I’m good. The second stage is to get the rehab started.”

As you read this, Adam Lineberry has just successfully finished his tour and returned home to celebrate the first birthday of his now one-year-old son.

Lineberry stayed in Dublin that evening and ended up speaking at the Celebrate Recovery meeting at Valley Harvest Ministries that evening, so we decided to pay for one more night at the motel. His testimony was truly powerful, so we figured it was worth it.

“I don’t want to see anybody else die from addiction and I’m willing to give my life, whatever that looks like, to help, even if it’s just one person,” said Lineberry.

