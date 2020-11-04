4-H seeks support for food baskets

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Over the past 12 years, Thanksgiving has been a little brighter for 52 local families thanks public donations for food baskets compiled by Pulaski County 4-H Clubs and Pulaski Extension Office.

This year 4-H’ers are asking the public to help them assist 12 families with Thanksgiving Food Baskets, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the process has to be altered this year.

Due to pandemic restrictions limiting the handling of items, 4-H leaders Chris Lichty and Cynthia Hurst say monetary support is needed in lieu of food donations this year. “We hope you understand and will still support this much needed service to our community,” the leaders state in an email.

4-H and Extension work with New River Valley Community Services to identify families with children, who are in need of assistance.

To donate to this 4-H service project, checks made payable to “Treasurer of Virginia Tech” can be mailed to or dropped off at Pulaski Extension Office no later than Nov. 20. The physical and mailing address is 143 Third St. NW, Suite 3, Pulaski, VA 24301. Please write 4-H Thanksgiving Food Baskets in the memo on the check.

“Any support is greatly appreciated, as each Thanksgiving Food Basket costs $75 to create,” Lichty and Hurst said.

For more information or to coordinate a drop-off of your check, call Extension at 980-7761.

Checks are made payable to Virginia Tech because Virginia Cooperative Extension services and their 4-H programs are affiliates of Virginia Tech and Virginia State University.

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2020.

