By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CARROLL COUNTY — A Woodlawn man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County.

Robert M. Slusher Jr., 27, was northbound in the 2600 block of Pleasantview Road when his 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck ran off the right side of the road around 8:41 a.m., Virginia State Police reports.

Slusher, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene after the truck struck a pole and tree before overturning, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

