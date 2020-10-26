When Harry met Megan

By WILLIAM PAINE

Thanks to major roadways that run through this area, most notably Interstate 81, vast numbers of people pass through Pulaski County on a daily basis. Sometimes those on their way to other destinations stop and take a moment to appreciate this section of the New River Valley. Sometimes those individuals are well-known, even famous.

Megan Dean works at Thee Draper Village and last Tuesday afternoon, she was tending to the register at the Curious Quill. A man wearing a white V neck tee shirt was there with his daughter and he had decided to purchase a Warmie stuffed animal.

“Warmies are stuffed animals that you put into the microwave,” said Megan. “He bought a Warmie doggy for his daughter and I kept looking at him.”

It’s important to note that everyone in the shop was wearing a mask.

Megan went on.

“I was ringing him up and then I was like, ‘So where you from?’ Because I really wanted him to tell me who he was and he was like, ‘I’m from New Orleans originally.’”

Megan then asked what brought him to Draper and the man said that he was just passing through in his RV and that one of his daughters found Thee Draper Village on Google.

And so I asked if his name was Harry,” Megan continued. “And he said, ‘Yeah, my name is Harry.’ And I was like, ‘You’re Harry Connick Jr.’ and then I fangirled. I was thinking about Will and Grace or Broadway or PS I Love You.”

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, Fangirling is a girl or woman who is extremely or overly enthusiastic fan of someone. This can apparently result in shortness of breath or even squealing.

How did she manage to recognize Harry Connick Jr. even while most of his face was covered?

“It’s in his eyes,” said Megan.

It turns out that Megan is a big fan of Harry’s.

“Oh yeah,” said Megan. “I follow him on Instagram. He’s like a humanitarian. He’s a musician. He plays piano. It’s incredible. He sings. It’s beautiful.”

With COVID in mind, Megan did not ask to shake the celebrity’s hand but did ask to take a photograph. Harry readily agreed and one of his daughters took the photo seen above.

“He was just as amazing as you would think … very down to earth, totally normal,” said Megan. “He said this is a really nice place that you have here. He went and got some coffee which he said was great. He was really nice to Candy next door. I just couldn’t believe he was passing through Draper.”

