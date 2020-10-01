VSP Trooper, Pulaski Native, recognized

Wytheville-Area VSP Sergeant Earns Top Award for Teen-Related Traffic Crash and Fatality Prevention Efforts

SALEM, VA— A Wytheville Division, Area 26 Virginia State Police Sergeant was among the 22 award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) Awards Ceremony held Tuesday night, Sept. 29, for the first time virtually via Facebook Live. Sgt. Troy Dalton received YOVASO’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award in recognition of his exemplary efforts and programs to encourage traffic safety among youth in the Wytheville area and across the commonwealth; particularly for taking the lead in starting a Distracted Driving Simulator Program for his region of the state.

The YOVASO Awards Ceremony was made possible by a grant from State Farm and other private donations. Dave White, insurance agent with State Farm in Halifax Co. joined YOVASO with honoring the schools, students, teachers, and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the 2019-2020 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers.

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Sgt. Troy H. Dalton, Virginia State Police In recognition of a law enforcement officer’s exemplary efforts and programs to encourage traffic safety among youth in the community, region, and/ or state.

“It is important to recognize our students, schools, youth groups, and law enforcement for helping to save lives on Virginia’s highways,” said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager. “Peer-to-peer programs are key to changing behavior and influencing safe drivers. We are proud and thankful for everyone’s dedication and hard work this past year to promote youth traffic safety.”

YOVASO is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and leadership program for teen driver and passenger safety. YOVASO is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV. Membership in YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 78 active member schools.

