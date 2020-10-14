Virginia State Parks offer free map app

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Virginia State Parks recently announced the availability of a new free navigational resource, known as Avenza Maps, that can be used at all Virginia State Parks.

This navigational tool is a mobile application (app) that utilizes the internal GPS in mobile phones to Geo-reference the device’s location on a downloadable PDF map.

The built in GPS in cell phones works even when wireless services are unavailable. As long as the user’s device maintains battery power that person will be able to see their position on the map. The location of the person holding the phone is indicated as a blue dot that moves in real time as the individual hikes, bikes or boats along.

