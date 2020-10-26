Van catches fire near Critzer

By WILLIAM PAINE

At approximately 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, Emily Arnold stepped outside of her home across from Critzer Elementary School on Bob White Boulevard, to see that the white Chevy work van parked in her neighbor’s front yard was on fire.

Arnold immediately called 911, as the flames grew more intense by the minute.

According to Chief Robby Kiser, the Pulaski Fire Department received the call at 10:19, and shortly thereafter, firefighters arrived on scene with their pumper engine.

It was soon determined that no one was inside the van and firefighters quickly began pumping water into the van’s engine compartment. Moments later, yellow flames were replaced by thick black smoke, which billowed from the ruined vehicle. By 10:31 a.m., the fire had been completely extinguished.

