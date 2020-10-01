Town of Pulaski announces Halloween plans

Following a discussion held this morning regarding our Trunk or Treat and Treat Trail Halloween events, the Town of Pulaski has made several decisions in relation to these activities.

Trunk or Treat, which is usually held in Jackson Park, will be canceled. Due to the large number of people that would be present, there isn’t a safe way to implement the required social distancing guidelines to ensure a successful and responsible event for everyone involved.

However, the Costume Contest portion of the event will still be taking place, virtually. We plan on expanding on the contest this year to make it even more entertaining for those who wish to enter, so look for more news on that activity in the near future.

In regard to the Treat Trail, we have decided that participation will be at the discretion of individual businesses. As such, the Treat Trail will not be officially sponsored by the Town. As we get closer to Halloween, we will update you on which businesses will be participating so that you can map out a trick or treating route.

We know that this news may not be what some were hoping to hear, but we believe that this is the best course of action to allow families and children to still have fun on Halloween night without additional risk regarding COVID19. There are other events being held that you may consider participating in, such as the drive-thu Treat Trail at Randolph Park or the Halloween Bash at Calfee Park.

As a reminder, the Town is not involved in decisions regarding door-to-door trick or treating. We continue to recommend that you follow the CDC’s guidelines on best social distancing practices while out on Halloween night with your family, which you can find at the link below.

CDC Halloween Guidelines: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween

October 1, 2020.

