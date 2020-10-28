Time expiring for early in-person voting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Registered voters wishing to cast their ballots early and in-person in the Nov. 3 General Election, have until 5 p.m. Saturday to do so locally.

Pulaski County Registrar’s Office, 87 Commerce St., Pulaski, is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. all this week to receive early voters. With Saturday being the deadline for early voting, the office also will open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

No application is necessary to vote in person. Just go to the registrar’s office, show identification and cast a ballot. A list of acceptable identification is available at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterID.

Mail-in absentee ballots need to be returned as soon as possible — either by mail or dropping office at the registrar’s office prior to Election Day or a polling place on Election Day.

Questions about local aspects of the Nov. 3 election should be directed to the local registrar’s office at 980-2111. For other questions, call Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745; email info@elections.virginia.gov, or visiti www.elections.virginia.gov.Voters.

