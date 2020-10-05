Take-out meals running up costs

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When the COVID-19 virus started rearing its ugly head across the nation in late February, Debbi Harrell had two choices — continue serving in-house lunches at Pulaski Daily Bread Inc. or start dispensing take-out meals.

The decision was an easy, but not cheap, one — switch to take-out.

“If we had kept serving lunches in here and someone got sick, we’d have had to shut down (the facility) for 14 days. That’s about 140 people without meals for 14 days,” Harrell said from the nonprofits kitchen in the basement of First Presbyterian Church on Fourth Street in northwest Pulaski.

Since the end of February, Daily Bread volunteers have been preparing and handing out bagged or boxed take-out lunches to 100 to 140 people every weekday. It’s a process that has eaten into the “soup kitchen’s” budget.

“The cost of feeding bagged and boxed lunches is quite expensive,” Harrell said. On days when it’s not possible to put lunch in a bag, volunteers have to use the Styrofoam lunch containers or foam cups with lids for soup. Even at their cheapest, it appears these containers can run 10-15 cents apiece — and that doesn’t take into account the cost of lunch bags, sandwich bags and other necessities.

By the time New Years Day rolls around the organization will have served well over 10,000 take-out lunches to Pulaski-area citizens in need of a meal. Harrell expects the dining area to be closed the rest of this year — with no end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight.

Who knows how long they might have to serve take-out into 2021, as well.

“We need help,” Harrell said. “We’re asking for the public’s help so we can continue feeding lunches daily.” Anything is welcome — from produce and sandwich bags to monetary contributions. They are particularly low on sandwich bags, she noted.

Food and take-out supplies can be dropped off at Daily Bread (at the church’s Fourth Street entrance). Tax-deductible monetary donations can be made out and mailed to Pulaski Daily Bread Inc., P.O. 824, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Questions should be directed to Harrell at 980-2131.

