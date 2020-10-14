Spay/Neuter clinic scheduled at Central Gym

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Humane Society of Pulaski County will be hosting a spay/neuter clinic Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Central Gym in Pulaski. The gym is located at 143 Third Street N in Pulaski.

Drop off for pets will be between 8-8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. No animals will be accepted after 8:30 a.m. Pick up times will be determined at the time of drop off, but most will generally be at 3 p.m.

Costs for the spay/neuter services vary. Canine spay is available for $85. Canine neuter is $80. Feline spay is $70 and feline neuter is $65. A discount of $20 is available for those who prepay through PayPal.

All animals must be under 40 pounds and have proof of current rabies vaccination. If that proof cannot be verified for rabies, it will be provided for an additional cost of $15. Other services are also available for an additional charge.

Payments will be accepted at drop off in the form of cash or money order only. Personal check and credit/debit cards will not be accepted at drop off. Payments may be sent to clinics@hsopcva.org for PayPal payments.

To schedule an appointment, call 540-257-6797 or email office@hsopcva.org. Space is limited for these services.

Written by: Editor on October 14, 2020.

Comments

comments