Siers releases statement

The following statement has been released by Dr. Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools:

“Pulaski County Public Schools has received a report that a number of student athletes participated in an event over the weekend where they may have been exposed to a person who has received a positive Covid test. It could not be confirmed that all involved practiced the required mitigation strategies of physical distancing and wearing a mask. We have consulted with the New River Health District and determined that all students, who were present at this event, will need to quarantine for 14 days. The decision to quarantine is a precautionary measure as it is believed that the risk of transmission at this event was very low. Pulaski County Public Schools has also canceled all after school conditioning and training this week for student athletes. This time will be use to sanitize the indoor practice areas and train coaches on the most up to date mitigation standards and practices.”

Written by: Editor on October 12, 2020.

