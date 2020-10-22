Search leads to child porn charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHEVILLE — A 72-year-old Wytheville man is jailed without bond after a search of his home allegedly turned up child pornography.

William Samuel Walters is charged with one count each of possessing child porn and reproducing child porn, according to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office. Both charges are felonies, carrying maximum sentences of five years and 20 years, respectively.

Major Anthony Cline said the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant of Walters’ home on North 8th Street in the town of Wytheville Sept. 28. He says Walters, who was home at the time, allegedly admitted possessing and distributing several child pornography images to other individuals.

Walters was arrested during the search and continues to be held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. A Nov. 19 hearing is set in Pulaski County General District Court.

Wythe authorities were assisted by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division of Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

“Wythe County Sheriff’s Office aggressively pursues crimes against children. We are proud to partner with [ICAC] and would like to thank them for assisting with this on-going Investigation,” Cline said.

He noted authorities expect additional charges to be filed against Walters once digital forensic exams are completed on items seized from Walters’ residence.

