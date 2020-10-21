School Board reviews cellphone policy

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Wednesday’s meeting of the Pulaski County School Board took place in the recently completed Pulaski County Middle School auditorium. Earlier that day, board members were present for the ribbon cutting ceremony that marked the official grand opening for the county’s newest school house. After the ribbon cutting, school board members stayed on-site to welcome visitors from the general public who wanted to tour the facility.

For the first time in months, the school board meeting began with recognition awards for Good Citizenship – Ryleigh Dean, Employee of the Month – Ashlan Akers, Teacher of the Month – April Moore and Senior of the Month – Grace Bailey.

This was followed by an Instructional Focus presentation given by Dublin Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Webb. Her presentation, entitled Masks Don’t Stop the Fun, showed how children attending Dublin Elementary School are learning and having fun while doing it, even while wearing face coverings.

As no action items were scheduled, two informational issues dominated discussion at October’s meeting of the school board.

