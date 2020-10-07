Riddle selected as newest 4-H Shooting Education Ambassador

Submitted by Chris Lichty

Senior 4-H Extension Agent

Lindsey Riddle, senior 4-H member of Pulaski County 4-H, has been selected as one of the newest 4-H Shooting Education Ambassador and Southwest District Representatives, serving a two-year term (renewable if selected).

“We were incredibly impressed with her maturity and dedication to the 4-H program. She is so driven,” says Mandi Dolan, 4-H Shooting Education Ambassador Advisor and Pittsylvania 4-H Extension Agent.

Being selected is an honor in itself as only 16 senior 4-H members serve on this 4-H service organization. The Virginia 4-H Shooting Education Ambassador Program offers teens the opportunity to demonstrate and build upon their skills in citizenship, leadership, and public speaking as they travel around Virginia serving as advocates and spokespersons for 4-H Shooting Education.

