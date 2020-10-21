Remember to turn in old drugs Saturday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The COVID-19 pandemic may have canceled the DEA’s spring Prescription Drug Take Back Day, but it isn’t stopping authorities nationwide from proceeding with the fall event.

Dublin and Pulaski police departments, and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are establishing three booths across the county Saturday where citizens can surrender prescription medications they no longer need.

The annual take backs are considered to be one of the best ways the public can help combat abuse of prescription medications. According to DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), a national survey found most abused prescriptions are obtained from family members and friends — particularly from their home medicine cabinets.

Therefore, citizens can do their part to fight prescription drug abuse by dropping off prescription and non-prescription medications at any of the three local booths, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. No questions will be asked.

Due to the pandemic, citizens will be able to drop off their medications without leaving their vehicle — a service that generally is available only for the elderly and disabled.

Dublin police will be accepting medications in front of CVS in Dublin, while Pulaski police will be outside Food City in Pulaski. The sheriff’s office booth is outside Kroger in Fairlawn.

The purpose of take-back day is to make sure prescription medications don’t end up in the wrong hands or contaminate the environment by being flushed down toilets or placed in landfills.

Medications collected on take-back day are turned over to DEA for proper disposal through incineration.

