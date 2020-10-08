Widgetized Section

Pulaski County announces position on Halloween 2020

Please be advised of Pulaski County’s official position on Halloween–2020.

 

This year Pulaski County will recognize Halloween on Saturday, October 31st.  When observing Halloween, we respectfully advise our citizens to adhere to the guidance given by the National Center for Disease Control (CDC) in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.  We encourage all of our citizens to engage in responsible health safety practices and follow the recommendations put forth by the CDC as explained at the following website:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween

 

Thank you,

Jonathan D. Sweet, ICMA-CM

County Administrator

Written by: Editor on October 8, 2020.

