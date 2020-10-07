Pulaski, 2nd most affordable place to live

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski is the second most affordable place to live in Virginia, according to a study by SmartAsset.com. It ranks 375th nationally.

The New York City financial technology company based the “affordable city” rankings on an Affordability Index. The index weighs closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners’ insurance fees and mortgage rates over a five-year period. This cost is then measured against the median income for the locality, which the study lists as $46,312 in Pulaski.

All “cities” with a population of 5,000 or more were analyzed, according to SmartAsset.com, which helps potential homeowners determine how much home they can afford.

Each locality was indexed on a scale of 0 to 100, with the most affordable receiving the highest score. Covington was the most affordable in Virginia. Its affordability index was 61.73, compared to Pulaski’s rating of 49.74.

