Prescription Take Back set for Oct. 24

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Saturday, Oct. 24, has been set aside as the day that local law enforcement agencies in Pulaski County will set up in support of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative, which is commonly referred to as “Take Back Day” and is coordinated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

During the event, individuals will be encouraged to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Another goal for the effort is to help prevent pill abuse and theft.

The event will take place at several locations throughout the county from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those locations include Food City, located at 1400 Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski; CVS, located at 100 Giles Avenue in Dublin; and Kroger, located at 7480 Lee Highway in Fairlawn.

Members of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, Pulaski Police Department and Dublin Police Department will be manning the collection points. This is the 19th event of its kind since the DEA started it 10 years ago.

Last Fall, nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs were turned in at nearly 6,300 sites, operated by almost 5,000 state and local law enforcement partners. Since the event began in 2010, the DEA has collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medication.

Medicine that remains in home medicine cabinets are more likely to be misused or abused. The rate of prescription drug abuse in the United States is alarmingly high, along with the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Written by: Editor on October 14, 2020.

