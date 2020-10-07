Pocket Park transforms into Count’s Crossing

By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski’s newest and smallest park opened Monday, as what had been referred to as the Pocket Park on West Main Street has now been officially dubbed Count’s Crossing, in honor of the town’s namesake.

Town and county officials joined the members of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce to officially cut the ribbon for this small but attractive new gathering place for Pulaski locals.

As the photo shows, Count’s Crossing is situated directly across from the old stone courthouse on West Main Street with the alleyway bordering Peak Creek forming its southern boundary. Two wooden benches, along with two metal picnic tables with built in seats, allow for several visitors to congregate at Count’s Crossing at one time.

“I see this as something that anyone can use to get out in the fresh air to enjoy the downtown,” said Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins. “We’ve transformed an empty space that didn’t look like much at all to a park we can actually use and enjoy. People can come down here and sit and have lunch or even have dinner under the lights.”

Rick Tawney, Project Engineer for the Town of Pulaski, made sure that the contractors, Simcon and Sawyer’s Landscaping, had all the materials they needed to get the job done. Tawney also worked closely with Pulaski On Main, which was a driving force in making this urban green space come alive.

As part of his duties, Tawney oversaw the installation of several light posts, which act as supports for string lighting that runs above the length of Count’s Crossing. These overhead lights were also installed in two more alleyways on West Main between Washington and Jefferson Avenues.

“All three alleys light up,” said Tawney. “String lighting gives it a more festive feel. We’re hoping to have some music here and maybe a little wine tasting starting next Spring.”

Tawney also said that a large mural will eventually be painted on the wall bordering the east side of Count’s Crossing.

