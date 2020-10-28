Pepper spray leads to felony charge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man faces a felony charge following a pepper-spraying incident Oct. 17.

Pulaski Police Department Lt. Jill Neice said the incident apparently stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the defendant, Michael Andrew Quesenberry, and the alleged victim. She said Quesenberry is alleged to have sprayed the other person with the chemical irritant without any provocation.

Although the victim doesn’t appear to have required medical attention, Neice said pepper spray renders a person momentarily blind and breathing is affected.

“It’s very painful, but there are no long-term effects,” she said.

Quesenberry, 37, is charged with unlawfully releasing a dangerous gas, resulting in injury, according to New River Valley Regional Jail records. He is charged under a code section that alleges the action was unlawful, but not malicious.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 28, 2020.

Comments

comments