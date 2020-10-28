PCHS students recognized during virtual assembly

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

As a part of the annual Investments in Learning Assembly last week at Pulaski County High School, many students were recognized for attaining membership in the National Honor Society and for perfect attendance during the previous school year.

The first recognition was for students who have attained membership in the National Honor Society. Those students include seniors Kelsey Arnold, Parker Arnold, Madison Aulabaugh, Madelyn Aust, Grace Bailey, Matthew Boyd, Haleigh Brown, Hanna Burchett, Skylar Burton, Emma Cash, Allyson Castle, Conner Compton, Sadie Covey, Molly Cox, Jacob Crabtree, Corie Craig, Julian Cregger, Addie Crigger, Drew Dalton, Morgen Dalton, Grayson Deu, Chase Dotson, Dakota Draper, Ily Fleenor, Zach Fox, Anna Freeman, Kelsey Hancock, David Hayes, Austin Hite, Rachel Hudson, Jozie Huff, Susannah Kapalka, Ashlyn Kirtner, Samuel Kolb, Daniel Linkous, Jacob Lytton, Maggie Manning, Noah McCarty, Wesley Montgomery, Kendall Morrell, Karlee Newberry, Juliana Paine, Ella Peterson, Greta Peterson, Clayton Phillips, Raymond Phillips, Christopher Polcha, Kerrigan Quesenberry, Samantha Reese, Zuriel Robinson, Emmerson Scott, Broc Simpson, Ericka Snell, Layne Suthers, Austin Tuggle, Jacob Turman, Alexanne Turner, Francisca Vicente, Lauren Viers, Shelley Whitaker and Madison Woolwine.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 28, 2020.

Comments

comments