Park begins online shelter reservation Thursday

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Tuesday it was officially announced that customers will be able to make shelter reservations for Randolph Park online beginning Thursday, Oct. 15, for the 2021 calendar year.

Those wishing to register to set up an account, which is required to make registrations, should visit the new Pulaski County Parks and Recreation website at www.pulaskicountyparksandrec.org.

Once an account has been created, those wishing to reserve shelters for events or register and pay online for programs offered by the department will be able to do so. It should be noted that the online shelter reservations will not be active until Oct. 15.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 14, 2020.

Comments

comments