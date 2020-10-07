Pandemic prompts river cleaning challenge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to New River Conservancy’s (NRC) organized river cleanups so far this year, the nonprofit’s leaders say they aren’t “letting this pandemic get us down.”

With social distancing still a necessity and record rain having added trash and debris to the New River, NRC is challenging New River residents, friends and users to “get dirty for clean water” by taking part in a “virtual watershed-wide river cleanup” called the Team Clean Stream Challenge.

“New River Conservancy challenges you join Team Clean Stream by cleaning up your creek, road or backyard! Become a river warrior by letting us know about your cleanup …,” states a NRC media release. Participants are asked to send the agency photos of their cleanup by sharing them on NRC’s Facebook page or tagging the group (@newriverconservancy) on Instagram.

To join in, participants need to first choose an area to clean; then take and share photos of the cleanup in progress or fill out the river cleanup form on NRC’s website, newriverconservancy.org.

