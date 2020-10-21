Opal Lee Dobbins Ratcliffe

Opal Lee Dobbins Ratcliffe, 84, of Radford, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 28, 1936, to the late Andrew Lee and Maggie Kanode Dobbins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Frazier Ratcliffe, Sr., son Franklin Frazier Ratcliffe, grandson Christopher Jon Ratcliffe and brother, Lawrence Eugene Dobbins.

Survivors include son and daughter-in law, Michael Lee and Mona Crowder Ratcliffe of Pulaski; son and daughter-in-law Rodney Graham and Nadene Ratcliffe of Rotonda West, FL; son, William Frazier Ratcliffe, Jr. of Radford and daughter and son-in-law, Amy Ratcliffe Lynch and John Charles Lynch of Galax. Also surviving are brothers, Andrew “Butch” Dobbins and Jimmy Dobbins and sister-in-law, Betty Dobbins.

Opal loved all things pertaining to her flowers and gardening, from heirloom seeds to nurturing the largest blooms and sweetest berries in the neighborhood. She was an avid listener to the Galax First Baptist Church radio broadcast and enjoyed her extended church community from the airwaves. She attended Hadley School for the Blind, where she learned Braille and computer proficiency in her 70’s. Her greatest achievement and lasting legacy are her adored grandchildren: Kenneth Michael Ratcliffe of Dublin, Weston Forsyth Lynch of Somerset, PA, Second Class Petty Officer Charles Alan Lynch and wife Narumi Kobayashi Lynch of Sasebo, Nagasaki, Japan, Elizabeth Lucille Lynch and husband David Frazier of Chesapeake, VA and Kathryn Diane Lynch Jesusa and husband Wilmer Jesusa of San Diego, CA.

According to Opal’s wishes a private graveside service at Thorn Spring Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Teresa Tolbert will be held by her immediate family on October 20, 2020. A remembrance celebration will be hosted in the home by the family on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00pm for friends and family.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on October 21, 2020.

Comments

comments