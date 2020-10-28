Northam taps Cash for state board

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed Pulaski County School Board Member Dr. Emily Paige Cash to Virginia Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board for a four-year-term.

The board is a policymaking body consisting of nine non-legislative citizen members appointed by the governor and confirmed by Virginia General Assembly. Members are charged with establishing program, fiscal and other policies for Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, state-run hospitals and Community Services Boards.

Cash is an English professor at New River Community College.

The announcement was among the governor’s latest release of administration appointments.

