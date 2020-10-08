Nancy Elizabeth Kanode Stoots

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Nancy Elizabeth Kanode Stoots of Pulaski went home to be with her Lord and King. She was preceded in death by her husband Dexter Ray Stoots, her parents, Loranza and Anniebelle (Asper) Kanode; siblings Lura Sergent, Charlie Kanode, Johnny Kanode, Harry Kanode, Billy Kanode, Jackie Kanode; and grand-daughter Wendy Smith. She is survived by her children Allen & Barbara Stoots, Deborah & Robert Van Epp and William & Linda Stoots; grandchildren Kristy Stoots, Sherry Cayton, Brian Stoots, Dallas Stoots, Brian Waddell; great-grandchildren Carter Seagle, Jordan Stoots, Halle Cayton, Kennedie Cayton, Carmen & Cody Shrewsberry and Bradley Waddell; great-great-grandchildren Marley, Riely, Maddie, Daniel, Jamie, Amelia, Nevaeh; Sister-in-law Dot & Andy Matney; and many, many dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 12 at 7 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Farris officiating. Visiting will be on Monday at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the service hour.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. from Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

