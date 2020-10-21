Motorist indicted for manslaughter

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Patrick County man is charged with involuntary manslaughter and intoxicated driving as the result of a June 16 fatal wreck in Pulaski County.

Harvey Lee Edwards Jr., 19, of Claudville, was arrested Monday on direct indictments handed down Oct. 13 by a Pulaski County grand jury. He is being held without bond in New River Valley Regional Jail.

Edwards’ charges stem from a single-vehicle wreck near the entrance to New River Community College on Route 100, said Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Major Daniel Johnson. He said evidence suggests speed and alcohol were factors in the wreck that claimed the life of Edwards’ passenger.”

“After consultation with the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the evidence was … presented to the grand jury …” by Corp. [Henry} Szczur, Johnson said. “The grand jury … found the evidence sufficient to warrant a true bill for driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter …”

Johnson said the wreck investigation determined Edwards was northbound on Route 100 “at a high rate of speed” when the 2000 Ford Expedition ran off the left side of the road into the median around 10:45 p.m. Edwards allegedly overcorrected, sending the vehicle across the road and into an embankment and tree.

Edwards and his passenger, Harvey Evan Lee Edwards of Ararat, were ejected from the Expedition into a field as the vehicle began to overturn. The passenger sustained severe injuries. Despite efforts to save him, he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Harvey Edwards sustained minor injuries and was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski for treatment.

Lab tests allegedly placed the driver’s blood alcohol concentration above the legal limits, Johnson says.

Other indictments handed down by the Oct. 13 grand jury will not be unsealed until next week.

