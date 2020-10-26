Motor Mile tracks sign deal with Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

FAIRLAWN – In a strategic multi-year agreement, Motor Mile Speedway and Dragway and the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience (RWRE) have announced a deal that that will enhance existing race programs and expand entertainment offerings at the Fairlawn motorsports venue.

Under the agreement, which includes a multi-year lease, RWRE will assume control of venue operations, with Motor Mile Speedway and Dragway becoming the home track of the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience and its companion companies, which includes the acclaimed Pure Speed Drag Racing Experience.

“Motor Mile Speedway and Dragway is one of the finest grassroots motorsports facilities in the nation. We’re excited to confirm a full schedule of racing and could not have picked a better home track for The Rusty Wallace Racing Experience and Pure Speed Drag Racing Experience,” said Rusty Wallace. “The opportunity to call this amazing short track home for our more advanced programs has us primed for 2021 today. I can’t wait to get up there in the Spring.”

“This is an exciting time for the future of Motor Mile Speedway and Dragway,” said David Hagan, owner of Motor Mile Speedway and Dragway. “The vision offered by RWRE ensures that the venue will continue to build on its rich past and remain a leading motorsports destination for years to come.”

