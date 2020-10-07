Men jailed in stabbing, domestic assault

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — Two men are being held on felony charges following separate, but simultaneous, incidents in Christiansburg Monday night.

Christiansburg spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt said the events started around 8:11 a.m. when town police were dispatched to a domestic assault in the 1900 block of Ridinger Street. The officers found an adult female outside a residence, who had visible injuries to her head.

However, before officers could approach a male visible inside the residence, the male closed the door and “retreated deeper into the residence.” At that point, the officers summonsed the department’s Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators to respond to the scene.

Demmitt said the male, identified as Christopher Blake Touchet, barricaded himself inside the residence for about two and a half hours before negotiators convinced him to surrender to police around 10:30 p.m. Touchet, 27, of Christiansburg is charged with strangulation and abduction, both felonies, as well as two misdemeanors — domestic assault and willfully preventing a call to 911.

