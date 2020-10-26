Mary Thomas Johnston Love

April 23, 1944 – October 25, 2020

Mary Thomas Johnston Love, 76, of Pulaski, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Faith Bible Church and a retired real estate agent with Century 21. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Kermit and Mary Belle Mabe Johnston.

Survivors include her husband, Dan Love; son, Danny Thomas Love; daughter, Stephanie Jill Love; granddaughter, Baleigh Love Reed; grandsons, Jordan Taylor Reed, Matthew Thomas Love, and Daniel Graceson Love; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Williams and the nurses and CNA’s at Pulaski Health and Rehab for the wonderful care of our wife and mother.

Services will be private.

The Love family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on October 26, 2020.

Comments

comments