Mary Margret Sprano

Mary Margret Sprano, 73, of Pulaski, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Herbst Sprano, and two of her brothers, Jonathan Sprano and Richard Sprano.

Mary is survived by her father, Edward Sprano, of Pulaski, VA; brothers Michael Sprano, Pahrump, NV; Peter Sprano, Wytheville, VA; and Timothy Sprano, Lynchburg, VA.

Mary Sprano was a tireless worker who dedicated herself to service to others. She supported the work of Word of Life Ministries, Schroon Lake, NY, for 42 years, serving as Registrar and within the Financial Services Office. She was also an EMT with the Schroon Lake Fire Department. Mary retired to Pulaski in 2013, where she was a member of Faith Bible Church.

Mary is remembered by friends and family for her kind words, her cheerful smile, and her selfless devotion.

A graveside service will be private and at a later date.

Written by: Editor on October 9, 2020.

