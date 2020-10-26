Man wanted on meth charge nabbed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

SPEEDWELL — Wythe County authorities nabbed a man wanted on a methamphetamine charge in Pulaski County Friday.

James Walter Bailey II, 43, was arrested after three men ran from Wythe County authorities when they went to a Speedwell residence in search of a wanted suspect, according to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Major Anthony Cline.

Cline said the three men fled the home at 6618 Grayson Tpk. and were located hiding in a field behind the residence. Police determined Bailey recently moved to the residence.

Bailey, formerly of Pulaski County, was wanted here on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and probation violation. He was placed under arrest and a search was conducted, according to Cline.

The officer says Bailey was found to be in possession of $500 and 42 grams of methamphetamine, which has a street value of $4,200. As a result, Bailey is now charged in Wythe County with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

