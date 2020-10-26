Man gets time served for threats

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Woodlawn man is free for the first time in several years after receiving a sentence of time served for threatening to blow up two Southwest Virginia Masonic lodges in 2018.

Jason Dennis Kegley, 46, entered no contest pleas this past week to two counts of making threats to blow up or burn Masonic Lodges in Galax and Hillsville, according to the prosecution. Kegley received a four-year sentence, with all but seven months suspended. He was placed on one year of supervised probation.

Although Kegley lives in Woodlawn, he was prosecuted in Pulaski County Circuit Court because he made the threats while serving a two-year sentence at New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin. Grayson County court records show Kegley was convicted in October 2018 of aggravated sexual battery. He was acquitted of sodomy and indecent liberties allegations.

Written by: Editor on October 26, 2020.

