Local law enforcement agencies collecting expired, unused prescription drugs Oct. 24

Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., law enforcement agencies throughout Pulaski County will provide the public with an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. This effort is in support of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative (commonly referred to as “Take Back Day,” coordinated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Community members can drop off unused or expired pills or patches, but collection sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

Local collection sites on October 24 include the following:

– Food City (1400 Bob White Boulevard, Pulaski);

– CVS (100 Giles Avenue, Dublin); and

– Kroger (7480 Lee Highway, Fairlawn).

Representatives of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Pulaski and Dublin police departments, will be manning collection sites. This event is DEA’s 19th nationwide event since its inception 10 years ago.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 24 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com<http:// www.DEATakeBack.com>.

Written by: Editor on October 12, 2020.

