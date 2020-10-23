Linda Fortner Robertson

Linda Fortner Robertson, 74, of Pulaski died Thursday morning October 22, 2020 at her home. She was born in Carroll County on May 16, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Robert Fortner and Reda Bullion Fortner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Jackson Robertson. She was a retired employee of Jefferson Mills, Pulaski.

Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Tony Hypes, Tammy and Junior Bennett, Tanya and Jaymie Steele, Amanda Pugh and Kyle Price; son, Frank Roberston and Jen Ballard; step-daughter, Donna McGraw; step-sons and spouses, Allen and Josie Robertson, Chris and Sharon Robertson, Travis Robertson, Troy Robertson; sisters, Brenda Roberson and Shelby DeHart; 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 27 at 2:00 p.m. from Stevens Funeral Home with Rev. Mary Morris officiating. Entombment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin. Visitation will be held Monday, October 26 at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

